I-T dept searches Omaxe group premises in NCR, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The Income Tax department on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to real estate group Omaxe in the national capital region and a few other cities on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and a few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.

The group could not be reached for comments immediately.

Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers of Delhi-NCR. It also has a significant presence in similar product projects of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

