Minister lays foundation for developmental projects in TN

Erode (TN), Mar 14 (PTI): “Developmental work for Erode district will be taken up and it will be a self-sufficient district,'' said S. Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Monday.

Laying the foundation for Rs 13.15-crore work, he said Kollampalayam and Bharathi Nagar urban primary health centres would be built at Rs 25 lakh each. The Pazhayapalayam- Rangampalayam (via) Nallipalayam Road would be laid at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore; Thottipalayam-Veppampalayam Road at Rs 1.85 crore; and a number of other would be laid and finished within three-six months. He said the present ruling DMK government is fulfilling its election promises and honouring them one after the other.

