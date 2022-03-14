Left Menu

Minister lays foundation for developmental projects in TN

Laying the foundation for Rs 13.15-crore work, he said Kollampalayam and Bharathi Nagar urban primary health centres would be built at Rs 25 lakh each. He said the present ruling DMK government is fulfilling its election promises and honouring them one after the other.

Minister lays foundation for developmental projects in TN
Erode (TN), Mar 14 (PTI): “Developmental work for Erode district will be taken up and it will be a self-sufficient district,'' said S. Muthusamy, Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development Minister, on Monday.

Laying the foundation for Rs 13.15-crore work, he said Kollampalayam and Bharathi Nagar urban primary health centres would be built at Rs 25 lakh each. The Pazhayapalayam- Rangampalayam (via) Nallipalayam Road would be laid at a cost of Rs 1.30 crore; Thottipalayam-Veppampalayam Road at Rs 1.85 crore; and a number of other would be laid and finished within three-six months. He said the present ruling DMK government is fulfilling its election promises and honouring them one after the other.

