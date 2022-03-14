Rs 1.41 lk cr released to Bihar as proceeds of central taxes and duties in 2020-22: Centre

Over Rs 1.41 lakh crore has been released by the Centre to the Bihar government as proceeds of central taxes and duties during 2020-21 and 2021-22 following recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said more than Rs 45,000 crore has also been released to Bihar by the central government as grant for rural development, health sector, state disaster response fund among others.

''Based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (XV-FC), Rs 59,861.41 crore from net proceeds of Central Taxes and Duties during 2020-21 and Rs 81,789.32 crore in 2021-22 has been released to Bihar,'' he told the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

In addition, he said, the 15th Finance Commission has also recommended the transfer of various types of funds to states, including Bihar, depending upon their eligibility determined by the commission.

Funds recommended for transfer to the state of Bihar by the 15th Finance Commission include Rs 8,727 crore grant for Rural Local Bodies, Rs 3,175 crore for Urban Local bodies, and Rs 2,548 crore for state disaster response fund.

''Besides grants, borrowings of Rs 27,285 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 28,489 crore in 2021-22 were also allowed to Bihar,'' he said.

