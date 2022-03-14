India vs SL 2nd Test: Day 3 Scoreboard

Scoreboard at the end of the second and final Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 252 Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 109 India 2nd Innings: 303 for 9 declared Sri Lanka 2nd Innings: Lahiru Thirimanne lbw b Bumrah 0 Dimuth Karunaratne b Bumrah 107 Kusal Mendis st Pant b Ashwin 54 Angelo Mathews b Jadeja 1 Dhananjaya de Silva c Vihari b Ashwin 4 Niroshan Dickwella st †Pant b Patel 12 Charith Asalanka c Sharma b Patel 5 Lasith Embuldeniya lbw b Ashwin 2 Suranga Lakmal b Bumrah 1 Vishwa Fernando c Mohammed Shami b Ashwin 2 Praveen Jayawickrama not out 0 Extras: (B-16 LB-3 NB-1) 20 Total: (All out in 59.3 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1/0 2/97 3/98 4/105 5/160 6/180 7/204 8/206 9/208 10/208 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 9-4-23-3, Mohammed Shami 6-0-26-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 19.3-3-55-4, Ravindra Jadeja 14-2-48-1, Axar Patel 11-1-37-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)