Road through elephant corridor closed

An unpaved road built illegally by villagers in an elephant corridor in Motichoor range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve was closed for human movement by authorities on Monday.

A ditch was dug in the middle of the road passing through the corridor to prevent human movement along the track, Head of Forest Force Vinod Kumar Singhal said. The action had to be taken for unobstructed movement of wild elephants and other migratory animals through the Chilla-Motichoor elephant corridor, he said. There were complaints that an unpaved road had been built by residents of nearby villages through the corridor, he said. Human movement along the road could have led to a rise in man-animal conflict situations, Singhal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)