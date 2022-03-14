Ukraine's Mariupol says 160 cars have been able to leave besieged city

The city council of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol said on Monday that 160 private cars had been able to leave the city, which is encircled by Russian troops, and were en route to the Russian-occupied town of Berdyansk.

"It is known that as of 1300 (1100 GMT) more than 160 private cars managed to leave," it said in an online post. Over the past week, repeated efforts to evacuate civilians trapped in Mariupol - a city of 400,000 in peacetime - have failed.

