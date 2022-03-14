Three killed, one injured in collapse of under-construction boundary wall in J'khand

Three workers were killed and a woman labourer was injured after an under-construction boundary wall collapsed at a cardboard factory in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Mohanpur industrial area in Manjhladih, Muffasil police station Inspector Vinay Ram said.

The boundary wall was being erected around the cardboard factory.

The officer said that the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a nursing home. Locals are demanding compensation for those killed in the incident.

