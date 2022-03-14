Left Menu

Three killed, one injured in collapse of under-construction boundary wall in J'khand

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 14-03-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three workers were killed and a woman labourer was injured after an under-construction boundary wall collapsed at a cardboard factory in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Mohanpur industrial area in Manjhladih, Muffasil police station Inspector Vinay Ram said.

The boundary wall was being erected around the cardboard factory.

The officer said that the injured woman is undergoing treatment at a nursing home. Locals are demanding compensation for those killed in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

