BMC asks Rane to remove illegal construction at his bungalow

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Mumbai municipal corporation has asked Union minister Narayan Rane to remove ''unauthorised'' construction at his bungalow in suburban Juhu within 15 days, civic officials said on Monday.

According to a notice issued last week, the owner/occupiers of Adish bungalow, owned by the BJP leader, has/have been directed to remove the said ''unauthorised'' construction within 15 days from the date when the notice was issued, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

As per the notice, if the illegal construction was not removed within the stipulated time, the civic body will raze it and charges incurred on the demolition will be recovered from him by the BMC's assessment department.

The notice warned that ''if you (the owner) fail to comply (with the direction), you will be liable for prosecution under section 475 A of the MMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.'' On February 21, a team of civic officials had inspected the bungalow, located in the upscale Juhu area, for alleged violation of CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) norms.

