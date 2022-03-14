U.N. chief says prospect of nuclear conflict back 'within realm of possibility' over Ukraine
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday sounded the alarm over Russia raising the alert level for its nuclear forces, describing it a 'bone-chilling development' and added that the prospect of nuclear conflict was back within realm of possibility.
In remarks at the U.N., Guterres also said the U.N. was going to allocate a further $40 million from its Central Emergency Response fund to ramp up humanitarian assistance for Ukraine.
