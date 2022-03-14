Governance should be responsive to changes, disruptions: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday highlighted the need for evidence-based policymaking to ensure governance is responsive to the changes and disruptions taking place and called for constant rethink and readjustment of policies and programmes based on the emerging requirements.

Interacting with the participants of a management programme organised by a business school here, he called for developing innovative business models to find solutions to everyday problems faced by the common man such as solid waste management or monetisation of crop waste to help farmers and check air pollution.

Noting that India is going through unprecedented transformation on every front, Naidu listed various reforms such as the increased use of IT to ensure transparency and ease of service delivery, Goods and Services Tax, Real Estate Regulatory Authority and labour codes.

''These steps are leading to a better and conducive environment to do business in India,'' a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat quoted Naidu as saying.

Referring to the rapid pace of urbanisation in India, the vice president said it presents its own set of challenges and opportunities.

''Our policymakers will have to ensure that urban citizens have access to affordable housing, education and healthcare,'' he said, urging all states and the private sector to come together to make cities vibrant and inclusive living spaces.

Naidu called for bridging the urban-rural divide and said that ''efforts must be made to make people in rural areas feel included as part of the developmental journey of the country''.

Stressing that the ultimate goal of any policy, innovation or institution is to make people's lives happier and more comfortable, he called for increasing people's participation in governance and policy formulation.

Lamenting that farmers are the worst-affected by the vagaries of the weather, Naidu suggested that the farming community should be incentivised to diversify cropping patterns and be encouraged to take up allied activities to make agriculture profitable.

He also suggested that policymakers should study the low uptake of crop insurance in certain areas and find solutions for it.

Naidu said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for self-reliance in critical technologies and called upon everyone to strive for building a self-reliant India.

''Let us build a strong, stable, peaceful and prosperous India where there will be no poverty, illiteracy, gender and social discrimination,'' he said.

