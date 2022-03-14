LS Speaker expresses concern over Ukraine situation

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Ukraine following attack by Russia and asserted that New Delhi seeks establishment of peace in the war-torn country through diplomatic efforts.

He also said development is possible only in a peaceful and harmonious world and everyone must work together in this direction.

Birla made these remarks when an Austrian parliamentary delegation called on him at the Parliament House complex. Led by Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the Austrian National Council, the delegation is on a five-day visit to India. President of the Federal Council of Austria, Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, and other Austrian parliamentarians were part of the delegation.

The two sides held a detailed discussion on global terrorism.

Noting that India is a victim of terrorism, Birla stressed that there is a need for the entire world to fight against terrorism and the financing of terrorism, a statement from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

''Birla also expressed concern over the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said that India seeks the establishment of peace in Ukraine through diplomatic efforts. He added that development is possible only in a peaceful and harmonious world and everyone must work together in this direction,'' the statement said.

The Speaker recalled that India has taken many steps for the protection and promotion of the environment, keeping in view the global problem of climate change. He said that under COP-26, India is seriously working towards reducing carbon emissions by 50 per cent by the year 2030.

