City-sized collapsed star generates record-breaking beam of matter, antimatter

Astronomers, using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory, have imaged a record-breaking beam of matter and antimatter produced by a city-sized collapsed star that lies about 1,600 light-years from Earth.

Named PSR J2030+4415 or J2030, the tiny pulsar - a rapidly rotating collapsed star with a strong magnetic field - is spinning around about three times a second, faster than most ceiling fans here on Earth.

The beam or filament was first discovered in 2020, but its full length was not known to researchers because it extended beyond the edge of the Chandra detector. New observations taken in February and November 2021 show that the filament is about three times as long as originally seen by the astronomers and spans about half the diameter of the full Moon on the sky.

"It's amazing that a pulsar that's only 10 miles across can create a structure so big that we can see it from thousands of light-years away. With the same relative size, if the filament stretched from New York to Los Angeles the pulsar would be about 100 times smaller than the tiniest object visible to the naked eye," says Martijn de Vries of Stanford University in Palo Alto, California, the lead author of the Chandra study.

According to the researchers, PSR J2030 may be leaking positrons - the antimatter counterparts to electrons - into the galaxy. The pulsar is travelling through interstellar space at about a million miles per hour, with the wind of charged particles trailing behind it.

A bow shock of gas moves along in front of the pulsar. However, about 20-30 years ago the bow shock's motion appears to have stalled, and the pulsar caught up to it, resulting in an interaction with the interstellar magnetic field running in almost a straight line from left to right.

As the particles then moved along that interstellar magnetic field line at about one third the speed of light, they lit it up in X-rays, producing the long filament seen by Chandra.

Researchers believe that the discovery could provide new insight into the source of our Milky Way's antimatter. A paper describing these findings will appear in The Astrophysical Journal and is available online.

More information can be found here.