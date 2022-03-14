BMC asks Rane to remove illegal construction at his bungalow

The Mumbai municipal corporation has asked Union minister Narayan Rane to remove ''unauthorised'' construction at his bungalow in suburban Juhu within 15 days, civic officials said on Monday.

According to a notice issued last week, the owner/occupiers of Adish bungalow, owned by the BJP leader, has/have been directed to remove the said ''unauthorised'' construction within 15 days from the date of the issuance of the notice, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

As per the notice, if the illegal construction was not removed within the stipulated time, the civic body will raze it and charges incurred on the demolition will be recovered from him by the BMC's assessment department.

The notice warned that ''if you (the owner) fail to comply (with the direction), you will be liable for prosecution under section 475 A of the MMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation) Act.'' On February 21, a team of civic officials had inspected the bungalow, located in the upscale Juhu area, for alleged violation of CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) norms.

The BMC said the bungalow owner has not given any explanation for alleged illegalities in the structure or produced documents showing permission to carry out the construction in question.

''It can be seen that you have no explanation for the illegalities mentioned in the notice and you have failed to show any authorisation/permission/sanctioned plans in support of the said illegalities.

''Further, there is no sufficient documentary evidence submitted by you to prove the e works are authorised. In view of the above, I have come to the conclusion that as mentioned in the notice the construction carried out by you is totally illegal, unauthorized and liable for demolition,'' the notice said.

The civic body, in the notice dated March 4, has pointed out several changes of use in the basement of the bungalow and on all floors of the house barring the seventh one.

Narayan Rane was not available for comment on the issue.

When contacted, his son and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane did not reply to a query about the notice.

