Mumbai traffic cops told to remove 'police' sticker from their private vehicles

The Mumbai traffic police on Monday issued a circular asking its personnel to remove "police" sticker as well as logo of the force from their private vehicles or face action.

According to an official, the circular was issued following numerous complaints that traffic department officials, constables and their relatives had stuck such stickers on their private vehicles to avoid checking during movement.

The Bombay High Court, too, had earlier asked authorities to take action in the matter, he said.

''Law is same for all and if police break the law it will malign the image of the police department. Such vehicles (which have police logo or sticker) are not checked during 'nakabandi' (road blockades)...also such stickers may be misused,'' the circular said.

The circular asked police inspectors to check the private vehicles of their subordinates and ensure the stickers and logo, if found on them, are removed.

