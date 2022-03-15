Raj govt has struck deals for investment worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in state: Minister

Rajasthan Industry Minister Shakuntala Rawat on Monday said the Ashok Gehlot government has inked over 4000 deals worth Rs 10.41 lakh crore for investment in the state.

She told the state assembly that for the first time, roadshows were organised in each district as well as at national and international levels to invite investments in the state.

"So far, a total of 4,016 memoranda of understanding and letters of interest worth Rs 10.41 lakh crore have been signed. This will generate employment opportunities for 9.40 lakh people," she said.

While replying to the debate on the grant for the industry in the House, Rawat said that the government is working with a new vision and making new policies in this sector.

She said a systematic environment is being established in the state to increase investment and encourage entrepreneurs.

The minister said that industry is crucial for the development of the state. ''The state government is committed to setting up industrial areas in the state and its all-around development,'' she said.

In her reply, the minister said the government is making continuous efforts to strengthen the state's economy and generate more employment opportunities for its youths.

After the reply by the minister, the House passed the demand for the grant by voice vote.

Rawat, who is also the Devsthan minister, replied to the debate on the grant for Devsthan too. She said no temple in the state would remain dilapidated. "The state government is committed to restoring them. Continuous efforts are being made by the department for the development of temples. All facilities are being made available in all the temples," she said.

The minister said Rajasthan is the land of deities and the state government is committed to the development of temples. "Wherever there are dilapidated temples in the state, they will be renovated and repaired," she said.

She said the honorarium of priests has been increased and the pending recruitment of priests would be done soon. "It will be ensured that worship is done in every temple," she added.

The demand was passed by voice vote.

