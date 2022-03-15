Science News Roundup: Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park; Blue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park Scientists have discovered that a type of giant tortoise present on one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands is not from the species it was previously thought to be, Galapagos National Park said. The 28-year-old comedian will be part of the fourth human flight to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the company said on Monday.
Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park
Scientists have discovered that a type of giant tortoise present on one of Ecuador's Galapagos Islands is not from the species it was previously thought to be, Galapagos National Park said. A study concluded that the giant tortoises living on San Cristobal island, previously identified as Chelonoidis chathamensis, correspond genetically to a different species, the park said in a statement late on Thursday.
Blue Origin to fly SNL star Pete Davidson to space next week
Jeff Bezos' astro-tourism company Blue Origin will fly "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson to suborbital space next week. The 28-year-old comedian will be part of the fourth human flight to space aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft, the company said on Monday. The 10-minute flight will lift off from a Texas launch facility on March 23.
