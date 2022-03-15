Left Menu

Amid heat wave, Mumbai civic body asks citizens to stay safe and hydrated

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2022 14:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 13:55 IST
Amid heat wave, Mumbai civic body asks citizens to stay safe and hydrated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of severe heat wave conditions in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to citizens to stay safe and hydrated and avoid going out in the afternoon.

A person suffering from a heat stroke should immediately be taken to hospital, it said, and asked people to increase the intake of water and other healthy fluids.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' (severe heat wave conditions in some parts) for Tuesday and a 'yellow alert' (heat wave conditions in isolated parts) for Wednesday.

It has predicted that the maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 40 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

On Monday, suburban Santactruz recorded the maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.

In view of the IMD's warning, the Mumbai civic body took to Twitter to inform citizens about the do's and dont's and asked them to ''stay hydrated and safe''.

To minimise the impact during the heat wave and to prevent a serious ailment or death because of the heat stroke, the BMC also asked people to avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm.

It suggested people to carry water while going out in the afternoon.

''Drink sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty,'' the BMC said and asked people to avoid strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high. It also asked citizens to avoid tea, coffee, soft drinks, high-protein and stale food, and suggested that people use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on head, neck, face and limbs if they work outdoors.

The BMC also asked people to take ORS (oral rehydration salts) and homemade drinks like lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk which help to re-hydrate the body. Use fans and take bath in cold water frequently, it said.

''If a person faints or falls ill, he/she see a doctor immediately,'' it stated.

The BMC also suggested that if a person suffers from sun stroke, he/she should lie in a cool place under a shade. Wipe with a wet cloth or wash the body frequently, and pour normal temperature water on the head, it said.

The person should immediately be taken to the nearest health centre, it said. ''The patient needs immediate hospitalisation, as heat strokes could be fatal,'' the civic body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022