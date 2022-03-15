Ukraine's Mariupol says around 300 evacuees have reached Zaporizhzhia city

Left Menu

About 300 civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have reached the city of Zaporizhzhia after leaving in the first successful evacuation of residents on Monday, Mariupol city council said on Tuesday. "As was reported, about 160 cars left Mariupol yesterday.

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 15:16 IST
  • Ukraine

About 300 civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have reached the city of Zaporizhzhia after leaving in the first successful evacuation of residents on Monday, Mariupol city council said on Tuesday.

"As was reported, about 160 cars left Mariupol yesterday. As of 10:00 there is information that about 300 Mariupol residents reached Zaporizhzhia," it said.

At least 200,000 people are in urgent need of evacuation from Mariupol, according to official Ukrainian estimates. Russia denies targeting civilians.

