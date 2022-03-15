About 2,000 cars have left Ukraine's besieged Mariupol - city council
About 2,000 cars have been able to leave the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and a further 2,000 are waiting to leave, the city council said in an online post on Tuesday.
"As of 14:00 (1200 GMT), it is known that 2,000 cars have left Mariupol," it said.
