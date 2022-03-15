Pushkar biological park to be completed soon: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Forest and Environment Minister Hemaram Choudhary on Tuesday told the state Assembly that the construction of a biological park in Pushkar will be completed soon.

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Suresh Singh Rawat, Choudhary said the proposal for setting up the biological park in Pushkar city was approved by a high-powered committee for the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project on March 1, 2017.

The biological park is the part of the phase-2 of the Rajasthan Forestry and Biodiversity Project. The minister said Rs 25 crore has earmarked for the park.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)