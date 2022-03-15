Left Menu

Biden expected to join EU leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Ukraine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:34 IST
Biden expected to join EU leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Ukraine
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

U.S. President Joe Biden will "in all likelihood" join a summit of the European Union's 27 leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, an EU official said on Tuesday. Sources told Reuters on Monday that Biden was expected to join leaders of NATO nations in Brussels on March 23 to discuss the war triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.

The headquarters of both the EU and NATO are in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022