Biden expected to join EU leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss Ukraine
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 21:34 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. President Joe Biden will "in all likelihood" join a summit of the European Union's 27 leaders in Brussels on March 24 to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, an EU official said on Tuesday. Sources told Reuters on Monday that Biden was expected to join leaders of NATO nations in Brussels on March 23 to discuss the war triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month.
The headquarters of both the EU and NATO are in Brussels.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions