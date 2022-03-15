France's Macron says EU states reach deal on carbon tax
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:16 IST
European Union member states have reached an agreement on a carbon tax, which is imposed on products imported into the bloc that are produced by less stringent climate standards, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet on Tuesday.
