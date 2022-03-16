Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Eiffel Tower grows six meters after new antenna attached

The Eiffel Tower grew 6 meters (19.69 ft) on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 meters after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.

