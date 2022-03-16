Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:21 IST
Foxconn restarts some Shenzhen output through bubble environment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, said on Wednesday it restarted some production and operations at its campus in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen after meeting government conditions for staff to live and work in a bubble.

The company, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, had on Monday, along with a slew of companies, announced production stoppages to comply with COVID-19 measures, fuelling concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted. "This process, which can only be done on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities, adheres to strict industry guidelines and close-loop management policies issued by the Shenzhen government," Foxconn said in a statement.

"In applying this closed-loop management process within the Shenzhen campus and in implementing the required health measures for the employees who live on campus, some operations have been able to restart and some production is being carried out at that campus." China used such a system during the recent Winter Olympics in which it separated all event personnel from the public via a tightly sealed bubble. The system was largely seen as successful in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus at the Olympics or into the community.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

