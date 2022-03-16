West Bengal identifying child labourers in several districts: Minister

The West Bengal government is in the process of identifying child labourers in various districts and has sought the Centre's approval to set up schools for them in Nadia and Purulia, a minister said on Wednesday.

There are 363 schools for child labourers in the state at present, where 16,562 students have been enrolled, Labour Minister Becharam Manna said in the assembly.

The minister also said the West Bengal government has sought approval from the Centre to set up 75 more schools in Nadia and 38 in Purulia.

To another query, Manna said the labor department has started various social security schemes for workers in unorganized sectors like transport and construction.

