Indian Bank bags award for best performance

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has been awarded as the best performing bank under the self-help group bank linkage for 2020-21, the city-based bank said here on Wednesday.
Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh presented the award to Indian Bank field general manager-New Delhi Ravinder Singh at an event in the capital recently, a press release from the bank said.
