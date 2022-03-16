Indian Bank bags award for best performance

Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI): Public sector Indian Bank has been awarded as the best performing bank under the self-help group bank linkage for 2020-21, the city-based bank said here on Wednesday.

Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh presented the award to Indian Bank field general manager-New Delhi Ravinder Singh at an event in the capital recently, a press release from the bank said.

