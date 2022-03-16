Left Menu

Delhi govt orders removal of temporary night shelters set up additionally during winter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:54 IST
Delhi govt orders removal of temporary night shelters set up additionally during winter
Representative image Image Credit: "In order to have an amiable and teaching-learning conducive environment in the school, it is indispensable that they must be free from bullying and ragging. There must be a respectful relationship among students, school administration and families," an official order. (Wikimedia)
  • Country:
  • India

With the onset of summer, the Delhi government has ordered removal of temporary night shelters that were set up additionally under its winter action plan in November last year.

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) looks after government shelter homes in the city where homeless people live to avoid harsh weather conditions, especially cold.

Every year the DUSIB brings out a winter action plan and set up additional makeshift pagoda tents or shelters to house homeless people in the city.

The DUSIB has issued an order regarding removal of pagoda tents or temporary shelters as its winter action plan was discontinued on March 15.

''From March 16, 2022, only regular 206 shelter home of DUSIB will continue to run. M/S Standard Exposition Company (the firm which has set up temporary shelters) is directed to remove all pagoda tents from March 16 and please note that no payment of pagoda tents shall be made to the agency from March 16 and onwards," the DUSIB order stated.

According to DUSIB officials, the Board has set up 206 permanent and 216 makeshift shelter homes in the national capital during the winter to address the issue of homeless people sleeping on footpaths.

Officials said that permanent shelter homes will continue to run will all existing amenities.

The inmates at all shelter homes are given free breakfast, lunch and dinner, the official said.

According to a government survey conducted in 2014, the national capital has over 16,000 homeless people. However, different NGOs working on the ground claim that the number of homeless people in Delhi is around one lakh.

An NGO working for the destitute said the government should not remove temporary tents as it will again bring many homeless on roads.

Centre for Holistic Development Executive Director Sunil Kumar Aledia said that additional shelter homes should continue in the summer too so that the destitute can have some relief from the harsh weather.

''With a lot of efforts the authorities have been able to send homeless people in shelter homes. But if the temporary ones are removed then many will again come on the road and will be forced to sleep out in the open on street footpath or below flyovers. Temporary shelter home should not be removed," Aledia said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022