Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:31 IST
Earthquake jolts Japan's northeast coast, triggers tsunami warning
  • Japan

A strong earthquake jolted Japan's northeast coast on Wednesday, shaking buildings and triggering a tsunami warning.

The tremor registered magnitude 7.3 and as high as a 6-plus on the Japanese shaking intensity scale in some areas -- too strong for people to stand, according to public broadcaster NHK. The same region was hit by a major quake followed by a tsunami in 2011 that triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

