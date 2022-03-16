Left Menu

Delhi records its highest max temp this season so far at 35 deg C

The weather office predicted warmer days towards the weekend.In the morning, the capital recorded the months highest minimum temperature so far at 20.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the seasons average.During the day, strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph swept across the region, the weather office said.The maximum temperature today Wednesday settled at 35 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:32 IST
Delhi records its highest max temp this season so far at 35 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

It was a warm day in Delhi on Wednesday as the city recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season so far at 35 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the IMD said. The weather office predicted warmer days towards the weekend.

In the morning, the capital recorded the month's highest minimum temperature so far at 20.5 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.

During the day, strong surface winds with speeds of 25 to 35 kmph swept across the region, the weather office said.

''The maximum temperature today (Wednesday) settled at 35 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. This is also the highest maximum temperature so far this season,'' an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

''Ther skies will be mainly clear on Thursday. The days will get warmer as the maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain around 36 degrees Celsius towards the weekend,'' the official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of Thursday will hover around 34 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said. The weather office said the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 36 per cent. The city's air quality remained in the ''poor'' category on Wednesday. The air quality index (AQI) stood 218 on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board’s 24 hour AQI bulletin showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022