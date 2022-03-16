Heat wave singes Odisha, 40.5 degrees Celsius in Bolangir

Odisha wilted in sweltering weather on Wednesday as a searing heat wave enveloped several districts and the mercury soared to 40 degrees Celsius in some areas.

The maximum temperature was above normal at many places across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

The first spell of blistering heat in the summer swept a few places in Khurda, Balasore, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Nayagarh and Boudh districts, a bulletin said.

The weather was dry and the mercury shot up to 38 degrees Celsius or more in at least 15 weather stations. The highest temperature in the state was in Bolangir, which recorded 40.5 degrees.

Titilagarh had a maximum of 40.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 40 in Angul, 39.6 in Jharsuguda and 39.4 in Baripada. Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Boudh recorded a maximum of 39 degrees Celsius each.

The mercury in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 37.6 and 38 degrees Celsius respectively, the Met office said.

A heat wave is declared if the departure from normal is 4.5-6.4 degrees Celsius and the maximum reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or 37 degrees Celsius in the coastal weather stations. Few other criteria can also lead to its declaration.

The mercury is set to rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours and there will be no significant change during the subsequent two days. The maximum temperature will gradually fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter, the MeT centre said.

It issued a yellow warning of a heat wave at some places in Subarnapur, Boudh, Bolangir, Angul and Sambalpur districts for the next two days. Such conditions may prevail in Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Balasore and Mayurbhanj on Thursday.

A yellow warning denotes that the conditions would continue for two days, during which people should avoid heat exposure. It is tolerable, but there is a moderate health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

The department advised people to take precautionary measures while going outside from 11 am to 3.30 pm in these areas.

People should avoid going outside unless necessary during the afternoon. They can drink plenty of fluids and fruits like grapes and watermelon to stay hydrated and be safe from heatstroke, the Health Department said.

