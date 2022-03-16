Webb's optics on track to meet or exceed science goals, says NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope team has completed the "fine phasing" stage of the observatory's mirror alignment. The team is now confident that the telescope's optical performance will be able to meet or exceed the science goals it was built to achieve, NASA said on Wednesday.

With the fine phasing stage of the telescope's alignment complete, the Webb team has now fully aligned the telescope's primary imager, the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), to its mirrors. A specialized pupil imaging lens inside the NIRCam instrument took a "selfie" of Webb's mirror segments, verifying their alignment with NIRCam.

Image Credit: NASA/STScI

The team will further align the telescope to include the Near-Infrared Spectrograph, Mid-Infrared Instrument, and Near InfraRed Imager and Slitless Spectrograph.

According to NASA, the Webb team is on track to conclude all aspects of Optical Telescope Element alignment by early May, if not sooner, before moving on to approximately two months of science instrument preparations. Its first full-resolution imagery and science data will be released this summer.

The stars are aligning...so to speak. ⭐Our @NASAWebb team has fully aligned the telescope's primary imager with its mirrors, keeping its optics on track to meet or exceed science goals. Tune in at noon ET (16:00 UTC) for an update: https://t.co/F638lywmKI#UnfoldTheUniverse pic.twitter.com/FDTQVlNDUC — NASA (@NASA) March 16, 2022

Webb, an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from French Guiana on December 25, 2021.

Touted as the world's largest and most powerful space science telescope, the premier observatory will answer outstanding questions about the Universe and make breakthrough discoveries to help humanity understand the origins of the universe. It will complement and extend the discoveries of Hubble.