Odd News Roundup: Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:31 IST
Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached

The Eiffel Tower grew 6 metres (19.69 ft) on Tuesday after a new digital radio antenna was attached to the top of the Paris monument. The tower, built by Gustave Eiffel in the late 19th century, now measures 330 metres after the DAB+ (digital audio) antenna was airlifted onto its peak by helicopter under a leaden sky.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

