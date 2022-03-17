Russian troops destroy theater in Mariupol

Left Menu

PTI | Mariupol | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian officials say Russian forces destroyed a theater in the city of Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering.

There was no immediate word on deaths or injuries in what the Mariupol city council said was an airstrike on the theater Wednesday.

The Maxar satellite imagery firm said images from Monday showed the word "children" had been written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building.

Nowhere has suffered more than the encircled city of Mariupol, where local officials say missile strikes and shelling have killed more than 2,300 people. The southern seaport of 430,000 has been under attack for almost all of the three-week war in a siege that has left people struggling for food, water, heat and medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

