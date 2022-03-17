Left Menu

Godrej Properties sells 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore in Noida project

Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has, until now, added 18 residential, commercial and township projects across five cities, with seven projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.Earlier this week, Godrej Properties bought about 50 acres of land parcel at Sonipat in Haryana for plotted development as part of its plan to expand business across major cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 10:10 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 10:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Thursday said it has sold 855 homes worth Rs 1,650 crore within a year of the launch of its project Godrej Woods in Noida.

This includes sales of Rs 509 crore in March 2021 and Rs 1,141 crore so far in FY22, the company said in a statement. The project is located in Noida - Sector 43. Mohit Malhotra, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, ''Noida is an important market for us, and we will look to sustain and build on this momentum in the years ahead''. Godrej Properties entered the NCR Market in 2010 and has, until now, added 18 residential, commercial and township projects across five cities, with seven projects having already been delivered and 11 in various stages of development.

Earlier this week, Godrej Properties bought about 50 acres of land parcel at Sonipat in Haryana for plotted development as part of its plan to expand business across major cities. The Mumbai-based firm did not disclose the deal value and the seller's name. This is the second major land deal by Godrej Properties in the Delhi-NCR area. In February 2020, it had acquired a nearly 27-acre land parcel in the national capital for Rs 1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

