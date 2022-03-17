Left Menu

TN CM interacts with residents, assures to expedite flood mitigation works

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday assured to expedite the flood mitigation measures in Chennai to prevent inundation during monsoon.

The Chief Minister, who interacted with the residents during his inspection of the new network of stormwater drainages being laid at Vepery High Road and Pulianthope, here, assured the residents to expedite the works and take appropriate steps to prevent inundation in the city during monsoon.

Both Vepery High Road and Pulianthope were among the worst affected areas in the metro during the northeast monsoon last year. The incessant rains in November 2021 caused heavy inundation in Chennai and its neighbourhood.

The Greater Chennai Corporation took up a new network of stormwater drainage in Vepery High Road at an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore and another in Pulianthope for Rs 3.20 crore.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu, GCC commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Mayor R Priya, deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar and other officials accompanied the Chief Minister during his inspection.

