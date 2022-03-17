Left Menu

MP: Two bars sealed in Indore for serving liquor to minors

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 16:15 IST
MP: Two bars sealed in Indore for serving liquor to minors
  • Country:
  • India

Two bars were sealed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Thursday for allegedly serving liquor to minors and other violations, an official said.

Two bars at Saket Crossing and Vijay Nagar area were found serving liquor to minors and breaching the time limit for operations by doing business after 11.30 pm, sub-divisional magistrate Akshay Singh Markam said.

Apart from this, the bars were found storing excess liquor according to the records of the excise department, he said.

The bars have been sealed and their owners have been served show cause notices, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022