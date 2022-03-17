World News Roundup: Yemen's war robs many children of lifesaving heart surgery, doctors say; Russia bogged down, blasting Ukrainian cities as war enters fourth week and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Yemen's war robs many children of lifesaving heart surgery, doctors say

While waiting for a sponsor to pay for congenital heart defect surgery, gangrene caused by the untreated ailment ate away at 16-year-old Zamzam Hizam's foot. She is among millions of Yemenis struggling to obtain life-saving medical treatment due to a seven-year-old war that has destroyed Yemen's health system, hindered the entry of foreign surgeons, restricted travel abroad by locals, and spread poverty.

Russia bogged down, blasting Ukrainian cities as war enters fourth week

Russian forces in Ukraine are blasting cities and killing civilians but no longer making progress on the ground, Western countries said on Thursday, as a war Moscow was thought to have hoped to win within days entered its fourth week. Local officials said rescuers in the besieged southern port of Mariupol were combing the rubble of a theatre where women and children had been sheltering, bombed by Russian forces the previous day.

Kosovo president asks Washington for help in joining NATO

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani has asked U.S. President Joe Biden to use Washington's influence within NATO member states to help her country join the military alliance. In a letter sent to Biden dated March 10th and seen by Reuters on Thursday, Osmani said that in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, joining NATO was her main national security priority.

A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

With precious few trees left to slow the wind in this once fertile corner of southern Madagascar, red sand is blowing everywhere: onto fields, villages and roads, and into the eyes of children waiting for food aid parcels. Four years of drought, the worst in decades, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl.

China's factories opt for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep running

To keep factory lines open in the face of COVID curbs Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilising premises as often as three times a day and testing for COVID daily. Dubbed "closed-loop management", this approach has been part of China's efforts over the past two years to keep local transmission extremely low by global standards.

Analysis-Clear roadmap needed for Hong Kong's revival as COVID sweeps through city -experts

In just under two months, Hong Kong went from being one of the best places in the world at controlling COVID-19 to one of the worst. Deaths have skyrocketed, the health system is swamped, morgues are overflowing and public confidence in the city government is at an all-time low.

Ukrainian refugees hope for peace, but more expected to flee

Thousands more refugees crossed into Eastern Europe on Thursday, many hoping that ongoing peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv may end the war soon, though more people were expected to flee in the days ahead. As the war in Ukraine entered its fourth week, about 3.2 million have fled abroad, United Nations data showed on Thursday in what has become Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

Biden, China to speak Friday on Ukraine, competition -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a call on Friday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the White House said on Thursday, as the United States piles pressure on China not to provide support to Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. The planned phone call was announced by White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said the call is part of ongoing U.S. efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the two countries.

Ukrainian city of Mariupol searches for survivors amid rubble of theatre

Rescue workers were searching for survivors in the rubble of a theatre in the beseiged city of Mariupol on Thursday, after Ukraine said a powerful Russian air strike had hit the building where hundreds of people had been sheltering from the war. The port city is encircled by Russian forces and has seen some of the fiercest bombardment of the conflict.

Belgium poised to delay 2025 nuclear power exit

Belgium may extend the life of its nuclear sector, deferring an exit planned for 2025 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced a rethink by the governing coalition. Energy minister Tinne Van der Straeten presented a note to core cabinet members on Wednesday, which broadcaster RTBF said referred to a bill to be approved by the end of March extending the lives of the two newest reactors by up to 10 years.

