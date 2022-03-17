Left Menu

Heatwave conditions persist in parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Heatwave conditions persisted in some parts of Rajasthan on Thursday with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Phalodi (Jodhpur) recorded a high of 43 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 42.7 degrees Celsius, Bikaner 41.9 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 41.6 degrees Celsius and Vanasthali 41.2 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Churu and Pilani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather will remain the same during the next 24 hours. Slight respite from heatwave conditions is expected on March 19, the MeT department said.

