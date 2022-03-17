Urgent action needed to prevent climate catastrophe: Odisha chief secy

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has called for urgent action and a set of ''aggressive'' targets to mitigate risks associated with climate change and prevent catastrophic events. Citing the increasing frequency and intensity of summer and winter cyclones, erratic weather conditions, rapidly melting glaciers, he said the effect of climate change has already been visible in a bigger way, according to an official release issued on Thursday. ''Life on earth is now under the threat of catastrophic events because of the fast-increasing greenhouse gas emissions,'' Mahapatra said at a national workshop on 'Climate Change: New Age Revolution' in Bhubaneswar.

''We have to act urgently with aggressive targets for keeping the global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius,'' he said in the programme on Wednesday evening.

Mahapatra warned that catastrophic events will occur if the goal is not achieved. He claimed that Odisha has been working for the last 10 years to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis.

The chief secretary assured that the state administration would provide all possible support for the implementation of an action plan, which would be prepared with expert inputs from the workshop.

The seminar was organised jointly by the Energy and Resources Institute and the Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung, a Germany-based foundation.

