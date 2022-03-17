Left Menu

Kolkata experiences hot, humid weather, little chances of rain soon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:07 IST
Kolkata experiences hot, humid weather, little chances of rain soon
Hot and humid conditions led to discomfort among the city's denizens on Thursday as the Met department offered little hope for any respite in the coming few days.

The city recorded the day's highest temperature at 35.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum relative humidity stood at 89 per cent, the Met department said.

However, Holi and Dol Yatra celebrations in the city on Friday are likely to go on in full steam despite the high temperatures, as the revellers said they will make the most of the day after the COVID-19 pandemic played spoilsport in the last two years.

Regional Met director G K Das said that temperatures will not go down unless there is rain.

''At this time of the year, temperatures rise if rains do not occur and there are little chances of rain in the next three-four days,'' he said. The maximum and minimum temperature readings on Friday are likely to be around 36 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

