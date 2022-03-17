Mumbai police issues prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more persons
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:09 IST
Country:
- India
The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a fresh prohibitory order banning illegal assembly of five or more people in public places in the city till April 8.
It is a routine order banning processions, public protests, busting of crackers and some other activities, but weddings, last rites, indoor programs are exempted, said a police official.
Peaceful protests with prior police permission are also allowed.
