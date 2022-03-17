Left Menu

Mumbai police issues prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more persons

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:09 IST
Mumbai police issues prohibitory order banning assembly of five or more persons
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police on Thursday issued a fresh prohibitory order banning illegal assembly of five or more people in public places in the city till April 8.

It is a routine order banning processions, public protests, busting of crackers and some other activities, but weddings, last rites, indoor programs are exempted, said a police official.

Peaceful protests with prior police permission are also allowed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022