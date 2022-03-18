Science News Roundup: NASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad; Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc on Thursday filed lawsuits in Delaware federal court against Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, claiming their multibillion-dollar mRNA COVID-19 vaccines infringe one its patents. Alnylam said it was seeking damages over the use of lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to carry and deliver genetic material into the body.

Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

Omicron linked with croup in babies

NASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad

NASA's next-generation moon rocket was due on Thursday to make a highly anticipated, slow-motion journey from an assembly plant to its launch pad in Florida for a final round of tests in the coming weeks that will determine how soon the spacecraft can fly. Rollout of the towering Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with its Orion crew capsule perched on top marks a key milestone in U.S. plans for renewed lunar exploration after years of setbacks, and the public's first glimpse of a space vehicle more than a decade in development.

