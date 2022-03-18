Left Menu

Russian missiles hit area near airport in Ukraine's Lviv, mayor says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-03-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 11:33 IST
Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he said. Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three exposions had been heard in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

