Russian missiles hit area near airport in Ukraine's Lviv, mayor says

Russian missiles struck an area near the airport of Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Friday, its mayor Andriy Sadovy said, though he added that the airport itself had not been attacked.

Authorities are assessing the situation and will issue updates, he said. Earlier, television station Ukraine 24 said at least three exposions had been heard in the city.

