Mumbai: 43 constables promoted to asst sub inspector rank

Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey has promoted 43 constables with over 30 years of service to the rank of assistant sub inspector as part of a new time-bound promotion programme, an official said on Friday.

Pandey took to Twitter to inform about the development and said the newly-promoted ASIs have the been given targets of helping at least one person per day, act on illegal activities, and study cyber crime for half an hour each day, all of which will mark a change in the working style of the force.

''I am sure Mumbakars will see change soon,'' the commissioner tweeted.

