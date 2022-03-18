TN budget balanced for all segments: Knight Frank India

The Tamil Nadu budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is 'balanced' for all segments and 'robust' given the current state of affairs, property consultant Knight Frank said on Friday.

The budget has 'significant' allocations towards housing projects, restoration and recreational development, infrastructure, education and healthcare keeping in mind the overall growth of the state, Knight Frank India Senior Director, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Srinivas Anikipatti said.

The announcement of an increase of FSI in locations around metro rail corridors and Outer Ring Road to facilitate urban development is a 'positive' one and would further enhance the real estate economy 'at large', he said.

''The approval of 1.30 lakh new houses under the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme will further boost the housing and construction and enhance city's real estate market at large,'' he said.

New industrial parks would be established in Vellore and Coimbatore districts to attract over Rs 50,000 crore investments and allocation of Rs 32,667 crore for industries department would significantly improve the industrial and logistics market, he said.

The real estate, infrastructure and industrial markets in Tamil Nadu are supported by proactive governance and business-friendly policies. The emphasis on these sectors would further reinforce the core strength and result in positive outcome for the state, he said.