PTI | Kochi | Updated: 18-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 18:37 IST
Kerala: 4 guest workers from WB killed after earth caves in at construction site
Four guest workers from West Bengal were killed and one person was missing after the earth caved in at a construction site on Friday inside Electronic City near here, police said.

Police said two people are currently admitted to the Kalamassery Medical college here.

''Four persons have lost their lives in the incident. Two people are admitted to Kalamassery Medical College. As per our preliminary assessment, one more person is yet to be rescued from the debris,'' District Collector Jafar Malik told the media here.

City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju told the media that sniffer dogs have been brought to find the missing person. He said all the workers at the site were from West Bengal and their identities are being examined.

The accident happened in the afternoon during an excavation inside the industrial area.

A section of locals alleged that the construction works were going on without the permission of the local body and without enough safety measures.

Malik, though, said the area comes under the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and all the permissions were given through single-window clearance system.

However, the district administration has announced a probe by the Ernakulam ADM.

DC Malik said arrangements will be made for the inquest and transportation of the victims' bodies to their native state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

