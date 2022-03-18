Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 quake hits Japan's northeast, no tsunami warning

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:14 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit parts of Iwate prefecture in northeastern Japan late on Friday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The earthquake, which had an intensity of 5+ on Japan's 1-7 intensity scale, was 20 km deep, JMA said. No tsunami warning was issued.

The quake followed a powerful magnitude 7.4 quake that jolted the area late on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

