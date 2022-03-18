Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-03-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 18-03-2022 20:23 IST
Odisha's Titilagarh boils at 41.4°C
The mercury in Odisha touched 41 degrees Celsius on Friday for the first time this summer, but some respite was in sight as the Met office forecasted rain in parts of the state next week.

The weather was dry and the mercury was 38 degrees Celsius or more in at least 11 weather stations, even as the maximum dropped slightly in many places across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Titlagarh in Bolangir district recorded 41.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, a bulletin stated.

Bolangir town recorded 41 degrees, followed by 39 in Boudh. The mercury in Bhubaneswar was 37.2, while it was 36.1 degrees in Cuttack.

The maximum temperature is expected to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees in the next two days, the Met said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is expected in several districts in coastal and southern Odisha on Monday and Tuesday, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

