Left Menu

Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 02:01 IST
Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco

An earthquake warning system sounded in Mexico City on Friday after a moderate earthquake struck near Acapulco in nearby Guerrero state, though initial reports said the quake was not felt in the Mexican capital.

A quake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Guerrero, according to Mexico's national seismological service. The national alarm was activated in the cities of Mexico City, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla.

There were no reports of damage in Mexico's capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna; AstraZeneca ready to scrap plans for U.S. approval of COVID shot - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfiz...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in space initiative; Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus and more

Science News Roundup: Wuhan aims to become China's 'valley of satellites' in...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022