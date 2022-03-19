Seismic alarm sounds in Mexico City as moderate quake hits nearby Acapulco
Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 02:01 IST
An earthquake warning system sounded in Mexico City on Friday after a moderate earthquake struck near Acapulco in nearby Guerrero state, though initial reports said the quake was not felt in the Mexican capital.
A quake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Guerrero, according to Mexico's national seismological service. The national alarm was activated in the cities of Mexico City, Chilpancingo, Acapulco, Oaxaca, Morelia and Puebla.
There were no reports of damage in Mexico's capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico reports 461 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths, 10,558 new cases
Mexico c.bank deputy gov warns rate hikes could slow economic recovery
Mexico central bank deputy governor warns rate hikes could slow economic recovery
Appeals court rules Biden can continue expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border, with limits
INSIGHT-More Russians, Ukrainians seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border