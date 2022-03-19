Left Menu

Heatwave grips parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 14:05 IST
Heatwave grips parts of Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Many parts of Rajasthan grappled with a heatwave during the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Barmer recording the highest maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

During this period, the maximum temperature was 42.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 42.7 degrees Celsius in Dungarpur and Banswara, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer, 41.8 degrees Celsius in Churu, 41.7 degrees Celsius in Jalore, 41 degrees Celsius in Sirohi and Jodhpur, the MeT department said.

The day's maximum temperature settled around 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, which has been swept by hot gusty winds for several days.

The weather department has also issued a heatwave warning for Bikaner and Churu for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

Gamechanger HIV injection rolls out in South Africa and Brazil

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022